SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Thursday, February 25, City Council member Betsy Wilkerson and other city staff members will host a virtual “Talk Back” discussion celebrating Black History Month.
The focus of this discussion will be on Black Women in Leadership and is is a follow-up to the virtual Talk Back Council hosted last month celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. with public testimony sign-up beginning at 3:00 p.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m.
You can visit this website to sign up.
You can watch the event on CityCable 5 at https://my.spokanecity.org/citycable5/live/ or on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/spokanecitycouncil
You can find more information about the event and the Spokane City Council by clicking here.
