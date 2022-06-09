SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council on Monday passed an ordinance that will change the reimbursement policy for public safety at large events.
The change goes into effect next year. The city will start collecting reimbursement to offset the cost of overtime paid to Spokane police officers.
Next year, parades will be charged with 25% of public safety personnel costs and all other events will be charged 75%.
The fees for Spokane's larger, annual events are laid out differently. Bloomsday, Hoopfest, Pig Out in the Park, the Lilac Festival’s Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, the Junior Lilac Parade, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Hillyard Hi-Jinx Parade are considered "legacy" events in the ordinance.
Legacy events have historically not had to pay for public safety with the exception of Hoopfest, Pig Out in the Park and Bloomsday, in which the city covered 40%.
To calculate the future costs for legacy events, the city is start charging 25% of the five-year average cost of public safety, capping costs at 75% of said average.