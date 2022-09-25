SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council will vote at their Sept. 26 legislative meeting on an ordinance that would give it more control over how the city spends funds from its civil asset forfeiture account moving forward.
Civil asset forfeiture is a process in which police take property from people who are suspected of crimes even if the owners aren't necessarily charged with wrongdoing.
Historically, forfeiture funds have been used by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to pay confidential informants and for controlled drug purchases as strategies to combat drug dealing.
Ordinance C36271 would amend the Spokane Municipal Code (SMC) require the city to spend an equal amount of the fund towards those purposes as it does towards at-risk youth drug prevention programs.
The ordinance, sponsored by city council President Breean Beggs, argues "police youth programs are proven methods of expanding and improving law enforcement activity to reduce the crimes targeted by the above forfeiture statutes, particularly youth drug diversion, prevention, and mitigation strategies."
At the city council's legislative meeting on Aug. 22, SPD Chief Craig Meidl expressed concerns over a similar law, ordinance C36193, which would amend the 2022 budget to increase appropriations from the Forfeitures and Contributions fund by $175,000.
Of the increase, $40,000 would be used for more controlled purchases, $125,000 would be used for non-profits providing drug-prevention services to at-risk youth, and $10,000 would be used for training.
"If we go down this road now, with all of the training and equipment requests, even without the youth intervention, we would deplete this fund with all the asks we get," said Meidl.
Meidl has also argued that the city may not have the authority to spend the forfeiture funds on the program because Washington state's seizure and forfeiture law says "forfeited property and net proceeds not required to be remitted to the state shall be retained by the seizing law enforcement agency exclusively for the expansion and improvement of controlled substances related law enforcement activity."
Beggs argued the spending on at-risk youth drug interventions relates to improving law enforcement related to controlled substances activity.
Unlike ordinance C36193, ordinance C36271 would amend the SMC to change how decisions are made moving forward on spending from the account. In an effort to prevent the reserve from running out, it would block additional expenditures from forfeiture funds if the reserve of those funds falls below $250,000.
Ordinance C36721 also seeks to give teeth to an ordinance passed in 2017 that required SPD to submit quarterly reports on how it spends forfeiture funds to the city council. Multiple city council members have expressed concerns that the department has failed to provide these reports. If the legislation passes, it would block the department from spending any funds until it has provided that report.
The law would also amend the SMC to give the council power to request expenditure of forfeiture funds in the annual budget process for any purpose that the chief of the SPD has previously requested, even if the chief is not currently requesting funding for that purpose.
The ethics of civil asset forfeiture have come under fire from civil rights groups in recent years nationwide over allegations that some police departments abuse the system.
Ordinance C36271 addresses such concerns in Spokane, highlighting that "in 2014, the Spokane Police Department implemented comprehensive polices and ethical standards in regards to seizing property... and the Spokane Police Department undergoes annual audits by the Washington State Auditor’s Office regarding the receipt and use of proceeds of those seizures."