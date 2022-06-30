SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday several Spokane City Council members toured Camp Hope, the homeless encampment near the Thor/Freya Fred Meyer. As of this week, about 550 people are living at the camp, in RVs and tents.
Council President Breean Beggs called today’s tour “a listening session in order to prepare grant proposals for Dept. of Commerce relocation funds.” Councilwoman Karen Stratton says that the Department of Commerce offers cities like Spokane, with large homeless encampments, funding to come up with a plan to provide homeless men and women resources and housing options.
Stratton says that the conversation between council and those in Camp Hope was very honest and very productive. She said she’s been long worried that the newly approved Trent Shelter would be underused, and based on what she heard today, that seems likely. She says that in talking with the group there, what she heard most was that their housing preference would be tiny homes.
Julie Garcia, who operates Jewels Helping Hands, was also at the tour. She says she helped facilitate it and is working with the city to figure out how to help people exit homelessness permanently. Garcia says that she today’s meeting was important for council to hear what these camp residents say is their current barriers. “Not what barriers we think they have,” she wrote to KHQ, “but what barriers they think they have.”