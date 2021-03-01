Following multiple years of discussion, the Spokane City Council has approved a five-year contract with the Spokane Police Guild.
The vote was unanimous. The contract will be retroactive to 2017 and run through the end of 2021.
Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson: “This is not a perfect contract, but a beginning as to how we go forward with input from the community as we re-imagine what policing can be in Spokane.”
In a video statement, Mayor Nadine Woodward said, "this contract is a result of people setting aside their differences, really listening to each other and exchanging ideas to reach agreements."
Mayor Woodward said the finalization and vote on the contract will allow Spokane Police to move forward with clarity on civilian oversight.
There are significant additions to the section covering independent oversight. Some of those are:
- Extending the authority of the ombudsperson, allowing them to participate in internal affairs interviews, request further investigation, make determinations on the thoroughness and objectiveness of an investigation, attend review board meetings for uses of force, collisions, and deadly force, and more.
- Expands the ombudsperson's access to body camera footage
- Gives the ombudsperson the ability to appeal the police chief's decision on classification of a complaint and type of investigation selected
- Clarifies that the ombudsperson may independently investigate all complaints
- Allows the ombudsperson to request further investigation of major complaints
- Gives the ombudsperson the authority to issue a closing report after the completion of a full department investigation, chief's determination, and/or a third-party investigation that may give an opinion of what happened.
