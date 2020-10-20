SPOAKNE, Wash. - Right now, $1.4 million in aid is being allocated to three groups that the City of Spokane contracts to then redistribute the funds locally.
The Spokane City Council unanimously voted to allocated over $1.4 million in community aid from CARES Act funds.
Geocko will get over $1 million to distribute to nonprofits and small businesses in the form of grants.
The Spokane Workforce Council, which is a which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to elevate local workforce efforts and strategic partnerships, will redistribute $200,000 in aid to landlords and tenants.
Community Minded Enterprises, which helps bring communities together to improve long term well-being through outreach, received $225,000 to give to child care facilities and their clients.
Between the funds allocated across Spokane County, there is over $100 million available to help the community recover from the financial toll of pandemic.
