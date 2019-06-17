SPOKANE, Wash.- Monday Night Spokane City Council unanimously votes "yes" to explore legal action against big opioid manufacturers.
Last month, the council announced they'd be voting on this resolution.
Now that they've passed it, the city's legal team can start researching how much it will cost to file a lawsuit.
Ultimately their goal is to sue drug manufacturers and distributors for lying about how addictive the drugs are and for not contacting law enforcement about the thousands of suspicious orders of opioids that have been shipped to Spokane.
Before the meeting, KHQ's Peter Maxwell had the chance to catch up with City Council President Ben Stuckart and Councilman Mike Fagan to talk about this resolution.
"We want to take a look at it. Because the three distributors in 2008 prescribed and sent enough pills to Spokane County for every single citizen of Spokane county to have a prescription for an opioid. We had 89 deaths that year. Everybody in Spokane 500,000 people having a prescription for opioids doesn't make much sense," City Council President Ben Stuckart told KHQ.
Councilman Fagan says he's on board with it because something needs to be done. But he still doesn't think it goes far enough.
"Yes, we need to go after the opioid manufacturers for the indiscretions that they committed on the peoples here in Washington state as well as Spokane County and the city, but there is a much bigger problem out there that we are not even talking about,"said Councilman Fagan.
Councilman Fagan says in order to take aim at the opioid epidemic, the community has to shift our focus out of town.
"The vast majority of the drugs. The illicit, illegal drugs that are on our streets right now being consumed by our parents, our friends and our children are coming from and across the border. Heroin on the street. We don't grow it here. We don't produce it here it comes from the cartels," added Councilman Fagan.