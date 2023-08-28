SPOKANE, Wash.--- Ryan Oelrich was voted in by current City Council members to serve as the Interim City Council Member representing District 2. He was voted in by a vote of five to one.
This position is just a three month commitment.
Oelrich has been the executive director of the non-profit Property Spokane, which is an organization working to combat homelessness.
Some members voiced their satisfaction with Oelrich as their appointee, while Council Member Jonathan Bingle voted against appointing Oelrich. Bingle stated he felt there were other candidates that had better experience in regards to fitting the duties of a city council member.