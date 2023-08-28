Weather Alert

...ABUNDANT LIGHTNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .Widely scattered thunderstorms this morning into this afternoon will produce abundant lightning. A cold front passage this afternoon will also produce gusty westerly winds. Lightning will result in new fire starts that may be fanned by winds that pick up in the afternoon today. A mix of dry and wet thunderstorms is expected into the afternoon becoming wetter into the evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR THE CENTRAL CASCADE MOUNTAINS INTO THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: A mix of dry and wet thunderstorms will result in scattered to numerous cloud to ground lightning strikes. * Winds: Increasing westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph this afternoon except gusts of up to 30 to 40 in the Wenatchee Area and Waterville Plateau. Thunderstorms will also be capable of gusty outflow winds of up to 40 mph. * Impacts: New fire starts will be possible followed by gusty winds that will be capable of rapid fire spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&