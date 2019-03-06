The Spokane City Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution towards a program aimed at expanding City employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
The Council voted 7-0 Monday night in support of the City and Civil Service Commission's new Supported Employment Program, which was announced by Mayor David Condon back in January.
Under the program, the Civil Service Commission, in consultation with the City Human Resources Department, will amend its rules and hiring process to allow for supported employment opportunities. Specifically, the testing process will be amended to ensure fairness for applicants with disabilities.
“I initially approached our Human Resources Department last year to advocate for the creation of a supported employment program at the City,” said Council Member Lori Kinnear, who sponsored the resolution. “I was greatly gratified to know that discussion contributed to the creation of this program,” she said, “because every citizen willing to use his or her unique skills in service to our community should have a fair opportunity to find public employment.”
The program aims to create a model for increasing supported employment opportunities throughout the Spokane community. Those who are eligible and submit and City employment application will be added to an applicant pool until an appropriate vacancy opens up.
A job coach will be available for any needed support for all employees in the Supported Employment Program. Civil services will also provide training to City supervisors and employees in the work group the employee will be entering.
