SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a resolution establishing a request for information (RFI) from the community to lease the former East Central Library.
In June 2022, city officials temporarily located the Spokane Police Department in the building which was previously a vacant library space. In doing so, the city interrupted the public consideration process.
This resolution calls for the City of Spokane to publish an RFI by Mar. 6. In this RFI, the city must request proposals from organizations that have expressed interest in occupying the space to provide services and locations for preserving the neighborhood police precinct.
The Spokane City Council’s Equity Subcommittee will review the proposals that must follow the following criteria:
1. Reflects the cultural vibrancy of the East Central Neighborhood or fulfills essential services that are currently lacking in the neighborhood;
2. affordability of services for those residents;
3. prior experience serving the demographics of those residents; and,
4. financial sustainability outside of any new financial support from the City, including the ability to pay rent; and
5. The global provision of social, justice, and safety services in the East Central Neighborhood, including policing services.
The deadline to submit proposal responses is Jul. 10. Spokane City Council is requesting that police be out of the building by Sept. 30th.