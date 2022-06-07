SPOKANE, Wash. - The framework for outdoor watering restrictions is moving forward despite Mayor Nadine Woodward's protest after Spokane City Council voted 5-1 to override her veto Monday evening.
Woodward vetoed Ordinance C36209 last week saying she did not agree with the potential to pit neighbors against each other by encouraging citizen reporting.
The restrictions as they are now act only as suggestions this summer. Fines and enforcement are still years down the road.
“This new policy simply asks Spokane residents to consider their impact on our river, infrastructure, and fire suppression capacity during the summer season,” says Councilmember Lori Kinnear, who co-sponsored the legislation. “Any enforcement of these new expectations won’t occur for at least two years, and there are no financial consequences for non-compliance. Codifying these measures is fundamentally rooted in education. When we set these expectations, we are also committing to messaging to residents why it’s essential to begin to shift our water use habits.”
At the City Council meeting Monday, Councilmember Zach Zappone said despite having over a year and a half, Woodward never came forward with an alternative to the ordinance.
Residents will be recommended to water their outdoor spaces from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. and limit watering to four days a week. This will be in effect from June 1 to Oct. 1.