SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted to increase the limit for contributions to political campaigns from $500 to $1,000 at its meeting on Sept. 12.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said the change was made to bring city campaign finance laws in line with state rules.
“This law is taking things back to the way it was,” Beggs said.
Beggs pointed out that donation rules in Spokane were historically set at $1,000, and the limit was reduced to $500 in 2018. Beggs said former city council president Ben Stuckart thought more people would donate if contribution limits or smaller.
“It worked, it increase the number of donors,” Beggs said, “but there was a clause, if independent outside sources spent more than $10,000 the donation limits went away.”
Beggs said this change will help keep money out from giant corporations in a city council or a mayoral race.
“It does take money to get your message out,” Beggs said, “and we have a first amendment that says you have the right to do it. In the old world before this law passed, individual wealthy candidates could put [forth] as much money as they want, so this equalizes the playing field.”
Beggs said that the council heard from councilmembers who have recently run campaigns, including Zack Zappone, who spoke in favor of of the limit change.
The ordinance passed 6-1, with councilmember Jonathan Bingle voting against it.