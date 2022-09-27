Spokane City Council votes to raise donor limit from $500 to $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. - A change was made by the City of Spokane when it comes the amount of donations a politician running for office in the City of Spokane is able to receive.
The Spokane City Council voted on Sept. 12 to raise the donor limit from $500 to $1,000 making it easier for Spokane politicians to raise money when they run for office.
Under the previous city law, individuals could usually give a maximum of $500 to each candidate, half the $1,000 state limit.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said that putting city donation rules on the same page as state donation rules will make things easier.
“This law is taking things back to the way it was,” Beggs said.
Previously, Beggs pointed out that donation rules in Spokane we set at $1000, and it's only been since 2018 that its been at $500. Adding that the former city Council president thought more people would donate if contribution limits or smaller.
“It worked, it increase the number of donors,” Beggs said, “but there was a clause, if independent outside sources spent more than $10,000 the donation limits went away.”
Beggs said this change will help keep money out from giant corporations in a city council or a mayors race.
“It does take money to get your message out,” Beggs said, “and we have a first amendment that says you have the right to do it, in the old world before this law passed, individual wealthy candidates could put [forward] as much money as they want, so this equalizes the playing field.”
Beggs said that the council heard from council members that recently ran like Zack Zappone, who spoke in favor of for the limit change.
The amendment passed 6-1, with city councilman Jonathan Bingle voting against it.