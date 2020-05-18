The Spokane City Council has voted 'yes' on backing the county to push for easing shutdown restrictions.
The resolution expresses the City Council's support for the safe restart of the economy and social activities.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the Spokane City Council will now be able to call for substantial COVID-19 testing, call for a network of contact tracers, call for sufficient access to PPE, and reopen private and public child care centers.
Spokane County must still wait for Governor Jay Inslee's approval to move into Phase Two of the 'Safe Start Plan.'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.