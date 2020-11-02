Spokane City Council
SPOKANE, Wash., - The Spokane City Council is taking on the topic of armed militia groups within the city. 
 
On Monday night, the council said yes to a resolution "condemning the organization and assembly of private armed militia groups which are prohibited under state law." Council member Karen Stratton said she sees the resolution as a commitment to safety in the city. 
 
"I've received enough emails from citizens who are truly afraid to be out tomorrow night, on election night because they don't feel safe," Stratton said. "I think this is a move forward to good conversations with police, with businesses, with government entities."
 
This resolution might just be that: a springboard for conversations. Here's why. 
 
It leans heavily on RCW 38.40.120, which reads, "no organized body other than the recognized militia organizations of this state, armed forces of the United States, students of educational institutions where military science is a prescribed part of the course of instruction or bona fide veterans organizations shall associate themselves together as a military company or organize or parade in public with firearms." It concludes with, "any person participating in any such unauthorized organization shall be guilty of a
misdemeanor."
 
Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell wrote a Facebook post about the resolution, explaining that "unorganized" or "unofficial" militias aren't necessarily "unrecognized."
 
His post goes on to say it could be difficult to prosecute a militia member under the state code. His post reads, "the investigation would have to show that the person charged is 1) a member of an "unrecognized" militia, 2) that the person was acting in concert with one or more additional persons acting as a military company, or organizing or parading, 3) in public, and 4) with firearms. Failure on any element would not support a prosecution. And again, the unorganized militia is RECOGNIZED under state and federal law.
 
The Spokane Police Department said this is a complicated situation because the wording of the law as it stands makes each situation different. Officers told KHQ they are still researching before taking a stance on any potential changes. 

