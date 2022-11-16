SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council failed to wrest some control over the city attorney from the mayor's office after voters narrowly rejected Proposition 1.
Prop. 1 would have given the city council influence in when the city’s legal counsel was fired. It would also give them greater say in initiating litigation on behalf of the city.
As of Thursday, a total of 37,539 "no" votes and 35,781 "yes" votes had been counted. According to the Washington Secretary of State's website, only about 600 ballots remained to be counted.
Proponents of Prop. 1, including City Council President Breean Beggs, argued the city attorney represents the council as well as the mayor's office, and the council should have say in who the attorney is and hold an oversight role.
In an opinion piece published in the Spokesman-Review, Beggs argued the city attorney has been "in practice, the mayor's attorney first, working to protect their interests rather than truly being the attorney for all residents of Spokane."
Opponents to Prop. 1 argued it was a power grab by the city council.
"Prop 1 is an expensive and unnecessary measure, designed to increase the authority of the City Council," wrote former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington in an opinion piece published in the Spokesman-Review. "If the majority on our City Council believes our City Charter needs revising, a group should be formed to thoroughly study the issue, gather extensive community input, write a draft of the suggested changes, and then get more community input before putting a proposal on the ballot."