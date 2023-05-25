SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Cathcart is the only incumbent on the Spokane City Council running for re-election this year.
He was elected in 2019 and during his time on the council has worked to restrict homeless camping in certain areas, increase transparency during council meetings and require “good neighbor” agreements requiring homeless shelters work to decrease impacts on surrounding communities.
He will face Lindsey Shaw, former Logan neighborhood chair, in the coming election to represent northeast Spokane.
If re-elected, Cathcart said he wants to continue developing a neighborhood-oriented policing program, which he said would allow for more effective law enforcement and better relationships with the community.