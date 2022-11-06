SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is expected to officially approve a new council district map at their meeting on Monday evening.
At their meeting on October 24, the council voted 4-2 in favor of a map drawn by District 3 Council Member Zack Zappone instead of a map unanimously recommended to the council by the city's redistricting board.
Council President Breean Beggs joined Council Members Lori Kinnear, Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton in voting for Zappone's proposed map, while District 1 Council Members Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart voted against it. Zappone abstained from the vote.
The City of Spokane Redistricting Board is made up of three voting members that were appointed by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and approved by the city council, with Beggs and Zappone serving as advisory members, as chosen by the council.
Their task, as outlined by state law, create districts that are as equal in population and as compact as possible, that coincide with existing natural boundaries and preserve communities, while not using population data in order to not favor a racial group or political party.
Some in the community—and on the council—say Zappone's map is gerrymandered to potentially benefit him in future elections, and that the council's action to approve it and reject the redistricting board's recommendation isn't listening to what people want.
Many voiced their concerns in a lengthy public comment period at the October 24 meeting. The map had its fair share of proponents as well, insisting that its goal isn't political, but keeping neighborhood council boundaries intact within one district, rather than split across multiple different districts.
Map one, proposed by the redistricting board, is similar to the current district boundaries with minor adjustments, like giving more of Downtown Spokane to District 1.
Zappone's map—map two—moves historically liberal-leaning Browne's Addition to District 3, while uniting the East Central and West Hills neighborhoods in District 2, rather than being split between two districts as they currently are.
Analysis of previous years' election returns by the Spokesman-Review shows map two would make District 2 slightly less liberal, and District 1 slightly less conservative. Map two also has a greater difference in population between the proposed new districts than map one.
The reason why this matters is because this really does determine the trajectory of the city for the next 10 years," Council Member Jonathan Bingle said.
Bingle has concerns about the difference in populations between the two proposals and the significance of the boundary changes. He conceded that map two does keep neighborhood councils together, though he argues that might not be what every neighborhood wants.
"There is no argument, in my opinion, that makes map number two better than map number one," Bingle said. "When you look at all of that together it's hard for me to see any other way that this map makes sense, except for the fact that it's politically favoring one group over another."
"The commission was tasked to not be partisan, our process was not to have a partisan slant," Zappone said.
Zappone defended map two, pointing out that the League of Women Voters has endorsed it, and defended the process, explaining that the redistricting board heard from neighborhoods about the challenges of being represented by multiple council members.
"I think first and foremost, I think this is important, about what is gerrymandering? It's about drawing really weird shapes and sizes to split votes and stuff like that," Zappone said. "The map that the council has moved forward is clearly defined by communities of interest, which are neighborhoods."
"At this time and place in Spokane's history, keeping neighborhoods together with all the things going on in the city is the most important, as long as you honor all the things," Council President Beggs said. "But the number of people who are actually switching districts is only a few thousand, regardless of which of the maps of the four were used."
The redistricting board's recommendation is only a recommendation according to Beggs, ultimately the final decision about what map is chosen is the city council's.
"This is an advisory commission, we do that all the time. We honor advisory commissions and almost always do what they want," Beggs said. "We chose map two slightly over map one. They differed with us slightly on that but for the most part it was a great process."
There's still a window of public comment available for Monday's city council meeting at 6 p.m., though council members are expected to provide their final vote in order to meet the state's November 15 redistricting deadline for municipalities without a seat up for election.