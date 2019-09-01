In observance of Labor Day, multiple city facilities will be closed.
According to the Spokane City website, parking meters will be free and curbside garbage pickup will be a day late all week.
Spokane Public Library, City Hall and aquatic centers will be closed. Splash pads will be open.
The Spokane City Council has canceled their meeting for the week of September 2. The Council will meet next Monday, September 9 at 3:30 p.m. in the lower level of City Hall.
Activities at Riverfront Park such as the Loof Carousel, Numerica SkyRide and Skate Ribbon will be open.