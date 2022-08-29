SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week.
The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured.
The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead at the scene, and three other people with injuries that were taken to the hospital.
In response, Spokane's mayor and two members of the city council are speaking out, sharing a similar sentiment–they all want the violence to end.
"It's really a wakeup call for Spokane," said City Council President Breean Beggs.
"It's a scary moment for a lot of people," said City Council Member Zack Zappone. "Everyone deserves to feel safe anywhere in the city."
"We also have to find a way as a community to resolve our differences without shootings and violence," Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
Woodward announced the creation of a "Violent Crimes Task Force" at the end of April–she says as a direct result of an uptick in shootings.
"I don't want anyone to be afraid of going to beautiful community assets like our parks or downtown, or the neighborhoods in which they live in," Woodward said Monday. "But we do have more violent behavior that we're seeing in our community."
Dutch Jake Park and Franklin Park are located in city council district three, represented by Zappone and Karen Stratton.
"Just like anybody else, when you hear about a shooting it's nerve wracking," Zappone said.
Zappone says he and the council haven't received regular updates from the Violent Crimes Task Force about their work.
"Really looking to law enforcement and to the administration to provide some direction on what we are doing as a city to address this level of violence in our community," said Zappone.
The mayor says the task force is solving crimes and making arrests.
"They're doing the work, and they have an added resource now with the Major Crimes Unit," Woodward said. "They're working the latest two cases in the parks, but those could be unique situations because they are groups who know each other. We need any witnesses to come forward on those so the Violent Crimes Task Force can continue to do their job."
City Council President Breean Beggs and Council Member Zappone want to know what the underlying issue is.
"Is it mental health, is it access to guns, is it lighting in the parks, is it law enforcement?" Zappone asked.
"It's not enough to say 'we're outraged,'" Beggs said. "We have to say 'what are the solutions? What makes sense for our community?'
SPD didn't have an update on the two investigations when reached for comment Monday.
In response to the shooting at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in June, SPD mentioned increased patrols at parks could be a possibility.
When asked if that was something still on the table, Cpl. Nick Briggs said via text that resource allocation is something SPD is "constantly evaluating," and they'll "make decisions regarding resources based on the facts we learn from the cases.
If you or anyone you know have any information that could assist SPD with their investigations, contact Crime Check by calling (509) 456-2233, or by clicking here.