SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane is offering free disposal of trees and tree limbs that came down during Wednesday's windstorm.
Solid Waste Collection will provide curbside pickup the week of Jan. 18 for customers who subscribe to that service. Free disposal will also be available at the Waste to Energy Facility (WTE), 2900 S. Geiger Blvd., starting Friday, Jan. 15 and running through Saturday, Jan. 30.
The City says that tree debris from the storm can be placed in the green yard waste carts for pickup on customers’ normal garbage collection days during the week of Jan. 18. This is an extra pickup, as the service currently is suspended for the winter.
The City also says that debris must be contained in the carts for this special service. Any debris outside the carts won’t be collected. Branches must be smaller than 3 inches in diameter and fit within the cart. Curbside yard waste collection is a voluntary, subscription service.
Free disposal at WTE is available for City of Spokane residents only, not commercial tree removal, landscaping and yard care businesses. Citizens are asked to present their City utility bill (either in paper or on their phone) and inform the Waste to Energy scale clerk as they enter the facility that they are disposing of storm tree debris. Customers without a utility bill will be charged for disposal.
The City asks that customers please wear masks and be prepared to wait. Because of the pandemic, the number of customers allowed on the tipping floor is limited.
The temporary free service is only for trees and tree limbs, not root balls or building debris. Trees and branches should be cut so they are not longer than six feet.
The Waste to Energy facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The normal cost for clean green disposal is $55.80 per ton.
Residents who need to clear tree debris from private property are encouraged to refer to the list of licensed arborists at spokanecity.org. Safety should be a priority; carefully inspect for downed power lines and gas leaks before doing any work. Please provide assistance to neighbors who may need help.
