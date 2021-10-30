SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you fancy yourself stage savant? Have you always dreamed of performing on stage? Well, you're in luck! The Spokane Civics Theatre is preparing to hold auditions for their first play of the season on November 14th through the 15th!
The play, titled "The Play that Goes Wrong", is a hilarious slapstick comedy about the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor", and how it quickly turns into an unraveling disaster. That's right, it's a play-within-a-play!
Character breakdowns are posted and registration is now open, so if you can handle the chaos, sign-up to try out!
The show will premiere on the Margot and Robert Ogden Main Stage on January 28th and show through February 20th. Other shows planned for the year are "Funny Girl", "Murder On the Orient Express", "Plaza Suite", and "The Lifespan of a Fact." The Playwright's Forum Festival will also be presented in June next year. For more information about upcoming shows, check their Welcome Back page!