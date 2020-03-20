Looking for some entertainment while you're cooped up at home? Here's a chance to take in some local theatre productions.
The Spokane Civic Theatre will begin streaming previous productions on its Facebook page, starting with Mary Poppins from the 2018-19 season on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Theatre says it will continue streaming more of the community's favorite Civic productions in the coming days, so stay tuned on their Facebook page for further announcements.
The Civic Theatre rescheduled all of its current programming including main Stage and Studio Theatre productions, auditions for "Funny Girl," and Academy classes at least through March 31 following Gov. Inslee's statewide emergency proclamation for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Productions of Season 73 programming Cabaret, The Humans, Exile and Funny Girl will all be postponed and rescheduled.
Information on tickets for these shows is available here: http://spokanecivictheatre.com/spokane-civic-theatre-ticket-updates-march-17-2020/.
