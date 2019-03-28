SPOKANE, Wash. - One local theatre is doing something a little unusual. They're using their production to help find some puppies new homes.
The Spokane Civic Theatre is putting on the play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time," which is about a boy with autism who goes on an adventure to find out who killed his neighbor's dog.
We won't spoil it, but in what might be the play's most emotional moment, a puppy comes on stage. The director wanted to use the scene as a way to feature adoptable pets.
Audio engineer Angelina Jobe Cuba also works at SCRAPS, so they're featuring a different puppy looking for a home during each weekend of the show.
Jobe Cuba says it's a perfect opportunity since these puppies aren't in their shelter.
"A lot of people don't really know about them, because they do live in foster when they're young, and usually they're adopted right out of foster. So it's rare that the public really gets to see the smaller guys that we get in on a regular basis, as opposed to just the adults that are looking for homes as well," she said.
If you're interested in adopting one of the performing pups, you can find more information in the lobby of the Spokane Civic Theatre.
The play runs for the next two weekends, with shows on Thursday nights through Sunday matinees.