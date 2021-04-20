SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to the guilty verdict of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, civil rights group Stronger Together Spokane is asking people to not protest to respect the wish of George Floyd's family.
In the statement they wrote on Twitter, "everyone, breathe because you still can. Use that breath to keep fighting for justice for George Floyd and the other Black lives lost. Use that breath to stand up for the Black lives still breathing. Respect the requests of George Floyd’s family. Don’t waste your breath. #BLM"
