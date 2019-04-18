Spokane climber Jess Roskelley among group presumed dead after Canadian avalanche

Renowned Spokane climber Jess Roskelley is presumed dead after an avalanche in Canada.
The Spokesman-Review reports the 36-year-old was attempting to climb a difficult route on Howse Peak over the last two weeks along with Austrian climbers David Lama and Hansjörg Auer.
His father, John Roskelley, expected him to check in Tuesday night but never received a call. He called Parks Canada Wednesday morning and Canadian authorities searched the area by helicopter and found avalanche debris, a partially buried body and climbing gear.
Parks Canada said in a release that the trio were presumed dead after officials saw "signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment."
Dangerous avalanche conditions are currently making recovery impossible, according to the release. The peak is located in Alberta near the British Columbia provincial line in Banff National Park.
John, a renowned climber and former Spokane County commissioner, climbed Mount Everest together with Jess in 2000, when Jess was 20 years old. At the time, he had been the youngest person to climb the world's tallest peak.