SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says some deputies and neighbors recently collaborated to avoid a "cat-astrophe" in the Country Homes area.
"Being a Deputy isn’t always responding to fights, arresting criminals, enforcing traffic laws, or catching robbers," the SCSO said. "Sometimes you just never know what your shift will bring."
Deputies responded to an early-morning disorderly call on Saturday, Aug. 15 reporting a woman screaming about a cat in a tree.
A sergeant spoke to the cat owner, who said "Juni" had been in the tree for three days.
With firefighters unable to respond with a ladder, three deputies devised a plan to rescue the cat stranded about 25 feet high.
Deputy Bylow "commandeered" an extension ladder, and Deputy Pierson scaled it about 28 feet up before cradling Juni and getting her back down safely. Deputy Vaughn helped keep the cat owner calm during the rescue.
"Reunited with the now elated cat owner, the once petrified Juni appeared relieved, " the SCSO wrote. "With peace restored to the neighborhood, the rescuers returned to work, not knowing what the next call for service will bring."
