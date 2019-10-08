Watch again

CHATTAROY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating the death of two elderly people at a home in Chattaroy on Tuesday morning.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 a.m. deputies responded to a reported welfare check, possibly a suicide, at a residence on the 27100 block of N. Scotts Ridge Ln. in Chattaroy.

Upon arrival, deputies located two adults in the home, later determined to be deceased by medical personnel.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating, and don't believe there is any threat to the public in connection to this incident.