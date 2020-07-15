SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz wants the community to focus on trends rather than numbers as COVID-19 cases see a continual increase, and says citizen's behavior needs to improve when it comes to health guidelines impacting those trends.
Lutz got out of the norm of reporting the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization counts at the start his Wednesday media briefing, saying he wants to discourage the public from focusing on the numbers. In fact, he no longer plans to disclose those numbers during his future briefings. (They are reported daily at this link if you still want to know the numbers: https://srhd.org/covid19)
"I'm looking at trends and I would encourage us to look at the trends in COVID-19," Lutz said. "There is ups and downs, there is peaks. We're going to have days where we have a lot of cases and days where we have fewer cases, but I'm looking at trends over a week, over two weeks and that's what I would encourage you to look at."
A noticeable trend has obviously been the increase in cases over the past few weeks in Spokane County.
"My hope is that with the [state face covering proclamation] that we will start to see a trend in leveling off of cases and eventually a decrease," Lutz said.
Considering that proclamation, Lutz mentioned some recent studies by individuals and volunteers that observed the use of masks or face coverings in the community. The most recent study found about 58% of people use masks in this week, compared to about 65% the week prior. Lutz also made note that the individuals most frequently not wearing face coverings were white males.
Lutz said a lot of the recent case trends is a function of behavior, such as those not following guidance like physical distancing or face coverings and forming large gatherings. He shared his disappointment hearing during a call with state health officials Tuesday that the case rate in Washington is higher than the presumed peak back in the spring.
"We have a lot of work to do collectively if we're going to see a trend in actual flattening of the curve both locally and at the state level," Lutz said.
As concerns of community spread arise, Lutz said an estimated 15-40% of those infected could be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, reiterating the importance of those conducting contact tracing or case investigations.
Lutz has too heard rumblings about the county possibly moving back to phase 1, but said none of those rumblings have been credible and that the ramifications of a move back would be too significant at many levels other than public health.
