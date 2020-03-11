SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is attempting to reunite an elderly woman, identifying as "Barbara," with family or caregivers after being spotted by a passerby and later taken to a hospital.
On Wednesday, March 11 around 7:45 a.m., the woman was seen walking east on W. Coulee Hite Rd. near N. Brooks Rd. by a passerby. She was walking with a cane while carrying a grocery bag containing a change of clothes.
Seeming confused and disoriented the good Samaritan brought her to Spokane County Fire Station 91 to get further help.
Firefighters provided medical aid, and as a precaution (coupled with her confusion), she was transported to a hospital for further care.
The woman told deputies her name is "Barbara," but could not provide any additional information. Deputies contacted several people in the area where Barbara was found and no one knew who she was or where she lived.
She is described as a white female with gray hair and an estimated age in her 70’s or 80’s. She was wearing a patchwork denim jacket, blue jeans, hiking boots, glasses, and she walks with the aid of a cane.
If you recognize “Barbara” or can help us reunite her with her family, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10032526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.