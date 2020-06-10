SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner has authorized an extension of the property tax deadline, moving it from June 15 to Aug. 1.
Baumgartner says the additional extension is meant for those facing financial hardship related to Gov. Inslee's extended moratorium on residential evictions. The extension only applies to Spokane County properties directly impacted by the Governor's proclamation and requires submission of declaration certifying financial hardship.
“It is only right that if Government has placed a moratorium on landlords’ ability to collect rent payments or pursue evictions that it also provides some relief from their property tax obligations.” said Baumgartner. “This extension provides landlords more time to pay their tax bill for rental properties impacted by the Governor’s moratorium.”
The Treasurer's Office had previously moved the due date from April 30 to June 15 to provide relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension announced Wednesday aligns the property tax deadline for landlords, property managers and property owners unable to collect rent payments or enter eviction proceedings during the eviction moratorium.
Inslee's moratorium was recently extended through Aug. 1.
“We want to help everyone who is facing financial hardship from the government shutdown – that’s why I granted the longest tax extension in the state. If a landlord cannot enforce their lease and rental agreement terms, it is unreasonable for Government to provide no tax relief on those same properties," added Baumgartner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.