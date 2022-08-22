SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend.
Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
The competition included categories like espresso, espresso with milk and filter coffee. It was the first time the competition was held since 2019, where Indaba Coffee took home two medals.
“We are extremely proud of everyone that’s involved in making our coffee great and honored to represent Spokane on the world's stage” said owner Bobby Enslow.
Indaba Coffee is a small family-run business based in Spokane.
With every bag sold, Indaba donates a meal to someone in need through Second Harvest Food Bank.
You can purchase Indaba Coffee online or from one of their stores in Spokane, Tri-Cities and soon in Yakima.