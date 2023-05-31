SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of a cold case murder that detectives say "involved a gross excess of violence" died in the Spokane County Jail earlier this month.
According to the Spokane Police Department, 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt died from natural causes while awaiting trial.
Spokane Police believe 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt murdered 58-year-old Archie Rutherford in May of 1982. The case went cold shortly after Rutherford’s body was discovered in his south hill home. Fingerprint and DNA evidence finally led to Pruitt last fall.
Because of Pruitt's death, the Spokane County Prosecutors Office submitted a request to drop the murder charge against him. Rutherford’s murder case is now closed and investigators are reviewing all evidence concluding Pruitt was the only suspect in this murder.