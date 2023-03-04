Spokane cold case murder suspect set to enter plea next week

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man accused of a cold case murder that detectives say "involved a gross excess of violence" is set to enter a plea Tuesday morning. The arraignment hearing will come more than 40 years after the crime.
Spokane Police believe 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt murdered 58-year-old Archie Rutherford in May of 1982. The case quickly went cold shortly after Rutherford’s body was discovered in his south hill home. Fingerprint and DNA evidence finally led to Pruitt last fall. He had moved out of the area shortly after the murder and was living in California at the time of his arrest in October of last year.
Pruitt was finally extradited back to Spokane last month. While court documents state police still aren’t sure what the connection between Pruitt and Rutherford was, if there even was one, the crime was one of overkill. Sgt. Zac Storment wrote in court documents the amount of injuries to Rutherford were ‘well beyond what was necessary to end (his) life.’
A search warrant document authored by Storment lays out the case against Pruitt. It took investigators more than 40 years to have enough to charge Pruitt with the grisly crime, but the document states his name did surface early on.
“Tracy Pruitt’s name first appeared in this investigation in a report written by Detective Hales on June 26th, 1982.”
Detectives had information that Pruitt may have been tied to Rutherford’s stolen credit cards. Documents show they did further interviews but records say Storment ‘doesn’t believe (investigators in 1982) ever made contact with Tracy Pruitt.’ The record goes on to state, to the best of Storment’s knowledge, the investigation into Rutherford’s murder, ‘ended shortly after the final report was submitted in September of 1982.’
But by October of 2020, the case was again on the radar of Spokane Police.
The evidence they had to sort through was extensive due to the nature of the crime. Court records state the weekend of May 25, 1982, Rutherford’s wife had been on a trip to Seattle. She had expected her husband to pick her up from the airport. She had to find another ride when he didn’t show. She immediately noticed their vehicle was missing, and when she made her way inside the residence, she found her husband’s body in a bedroom.
According to court documents, homicide was apparent immediately with blood covering bedding and walls, broken glass throughout and an electrical, television cord wrapped around the victim’s neck. Detectives made note of likely defensive wounds on the victim’s fingers and arm. Investigators found Rutherford’s killer used a cast iron pan, a glass liquor decanter and a knife in the attack.
The Medical Examiner found Rutherford had a skull fracture among multiple other injuries, but it was the knife wounds that ultimately ended his life.
In addition to the couple’s vehicle being gone, so was Rutherford’s wallet.
The vehicle was recovered shortly after the murder and fingerprints were collected. Decades later, a Spokane County Forensic Specialist identified Tracy Pruitt as the source of one latent print recovered from the exterior of the front passenger window. Pruitt was excluded as the source of another print recovered from the cord wrapped around Rutherford’s neck, according to court documents. Results on a third print of interest on a glass bottle were inconclusive.
A few months after the fingerprint lead, detectives submitted DNA evidence to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. That included blood swabs from the kitchen. A forensic specialist entered the DNA profile found with the blood evidence into CODIS. Records state on June 30, 2002, a match came back to Tracy Pruitt.
The knife suspected to be involved in the attack was located in the kitchen. The blade was bent. The current lead investigator wrote in court records it is likely whoever stabbed Rutherford may have suffered injuries from the knife as well, resulting in loss of blood.
Detectives had a fingerprint and DNA leading back to Pruitt. What they didn’t have was motive.
“The fact that Mr. Rutherford’s car, credit cards, and a TV were taken from him demonstrate that robbery may have been a motivating factor in this killing,” Storment wrote. “However, the amount of excessive violence used suggest a level of rage more commonly observed in intimate partner violence. Nonetheless, to the best of your declarant’s knowledge, Mr. Rutherford had no relationship of any kind with Tracy Pruitt.”
On October 27, 2022, detectives finally had the chance to talk to Pruitt. Over a two-hour conversation, Storment writes that while Pruitt admitted to living in Spokane from March of 1982 to June of 1982, he denied killing Rutherford.
‘When confronted with the fact that his blood was found in the home of Mr. Rutherford during the homicide investigation, he could not offer an explanation,” Storment wrote.
Storment said Pruitt also couldn’t explain why his print was found on the victim’s vehicle, but that ‘he did not waiver in his denial of killing Mr. Rutherford.’
A DNA sample was taken from Pruitt once he was transported from California to Spokane. This will be used for another comparison to the blood sample found in the victim’s home.
Court documents state, ‘this comparison is a confirmation requirement of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.’
Pruitt has a criminal history including charges of aggravated robbery and rape. His bail is currently set at $1,000,000.