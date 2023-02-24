SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected of a murder in Spokane 40 years ago will make a first appearance in court on Friday.
In November, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shared they believed they'd solved the cold case, tracking down 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt. Police in California arrested Pruitt on fugitive charges after SPD issued a first-degree murder warrant in October.
In May of 1982, 58-year-old Archie Rutherford was found murdered in his home on the South Hill. He had multiple stab wounds and a broken skull.
Pruitt made his first appearance Friday afternoon after he was brought to Spokane following a months-long extradition process. His bond was set at $1 million, and his arraignment date was set for March 7.