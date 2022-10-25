SPOKANE, Wash. - One college student from Spokane is currently in Nashville, Tennessee trying to make a name in music.
Max Sadler is a senior at Belmont University trying to make it big, and he’s hoping his hometown can help him make him to the big stage.
“Willie Nelson said his dream was to be on the road playing music, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my life,” Sadler said.
Sadler was born and raised in Spokane, he started his music career in the Garland District.
“I started playing guitar when I was four, and every weekend… my dad took me to Mark’s Guitars in Garland,” Sadler said.
Sadler's music career built and built over the years, he played in a band in high school while attending Lewis and Clark and never thought he could make a career out of this.
It was his parents who told him otherwise.
Now, a few years older he’s playing at a master level making music regularly with his friends, putting those skills Learned at the small guitar shop in Garland to work.
He’s currently in a TikTok challenge--- this, is for the opportunity to open for Josh Turner at Belmont University and then at the Grand Old Opry.
“I’m 21—to be so young and to be able to play at the opry would be monumental in my career,” Sadler said.
To help him win, well it's easy, all you have to do is watch is TikTock, he just needs a lot of views. He’s hoping you’ll help him.
You can watch the video here.
“For me, it would be an honor to represent Spokane on the opry stage… and I would love to bring Washington, and the Pacific Northwest to Nashville,” Sadler said.
He's going up against a lot of his classmates, who he says are equally as talented. But that’s not stopping him from pursuing this goal.
“It helps to have a lot of views and a lot of comments and people behind you,” Sadler said.
He feels what makes him different from his classmates is that he brings an entirely different sound to the competition, and that sound is from right here in Spokane.
“In this new record that I just recorded, a lot of the songs are written about the west,” Sadler said, “There is one song called “Mountain men and wild horses,” and I don’t think I would be able to write that if I didn’t grow up in a mountainous state.”
Sadler says win or lose his plan is to be a full-time musician but in the interim, he says this would be monumental for his career
You can watch the video here.