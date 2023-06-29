SPOKANE, Wash. – With several major colleges and universities in Eastern Washington, students are voicing their displeasure at the Supreme Court’s recent 6-3 decision which bans race-based decisions in the college admissions process.
“The future generation will probably experience negative repercussions from (this decision),” Gonzaga University student Abby Johansen said. “Especially people who really need that leg up who've experienced systemic discrimination and who've been at a disadvantage to begin with.”
Other students say the decision shows a clear pattern in the court.
“It's not a super big shock, with the Supreme Court and their rulings lately,” Eastern Washington University student Nick Dewey said. “But I think it just paints the picture of the Supreme Court moving us backwards in our progress that we've made in this country.”
Gonzaga University, Washington State University and University of Washington all released statements on Thursday, reaffirmed their commitment to diversity. Whitworth University released a statement two weeks ago which had a similar message.
In Eastern Washington’s statement, they said “this decision should not impact the admissions process at EWU; I(nitiative)-200, passed 25 years ago, already prohibits the use of race as a factor in admissions in WA state. EWU remains committed to being an institution focused on expanding access and providing a transformative education for all students.