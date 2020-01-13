The Spokane Comedy Club announced Monday that Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who was involved in a scandal with President Donald Trump, will be performing on President's Day.
The Spokane Comedy Club made the announcement on Facebook writing, "[she's] here for a ONE NIGHT STAND (Up) and Story Telling Show."
Daniels was involved in a scandal after President Trump allegedly paid her $130,000 through his lawyer Micheal Cohen to sign a disclosure agreement about an affair.
Her Spokane performance will be on February 21 at 7:30 p.m. for those 21-years and older.
