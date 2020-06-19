SPOKANE, Wash. - On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the war was over and enslaved people were now free.
Now, 155 years later, the country is commemorating Juneteenth once again as conversations about racial injustice grow.
So how can you celebrate the day here in Spokane?
In Spokane, a number of businesses are participating in fundraising efforts such as the "Black is Beautiful" campaign, which encourages breweries to help raise money and spread awareness.
- Golden Handle Project is participating in the "Black is Beautiful" campaign by donating proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.
- Whistle Punk Brewing also says it has collaborated with Lumber Beard Brewing and Yaya Brewing Co. to create an imperial stout in support of the cause.
- No-Li Brewhouse is selling a limited release $5 MLK JR. pint glass to raise money for the Dr. Martin Luther King JR Community Center.
- The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition is holding a virtual Juneteenth Celebration at 6:00 p.m. You can find the link to participate HERE.
- The Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) group will be hosting the "Platform for Change: Responding to This Movement" event at the Spokane Tribal Gathering Place from noon to 1:00 p.m.
The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition is reminding people who are celebrating to adhere to state guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 safety. They encourage people to maintain social distancing, follow directives on face masks and gather with no more than five people from outside your household.
Earlier in the week, Mayor Nadine Woodward also issued an official proclamation marking June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth Day in the city of Spokane.
