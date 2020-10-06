Gov. Inslee signs bill overhauling eviction rules in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Spokane County Commissioners approved a grant to help prevent evictions. 

The Spokane Neighborhood Action Programs will receive $5,900,907 for the eviction rental assistance program. 

In addition to ERAP rental assistance, Spokane County is finalizing a contract with SNAP, Housing Counseling, in providing $621,416.00, in mortgage and utility assistance to eligible homeowners residing in the unincorporated areas.

Tags