SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Spokane County Commissioners approved a grant to help prevent evictions.
The Spokane Neighborhood Action Programs will receive $5,900,907 for the eviction rental assistance program.
In addition to ERAP rental assistance, Spokane County is finalizing a contract with SNAP, Housing Counseling, in providing $621,416.00, in mortgage and utility assistance to eligible homeowners residing in the unincorporated areas.
