SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is official, Indigenous Peoples Day is a recognized holiday this year for the first time as President Joe Biden signed to make it a national day of remembrance and recognition.
Indigenous Peoples' Day has been a holiday for years, but states were divided on whether they should officially recognize it. It's been a fight for the millions of indigenous people who live in the U.S. including the more than 140,000 who live right here in Washington.
"We're just over 24,000 here in Spokane County," Jenny Slagle, the event organizer and a Native American Alliance for Policy & Action member.
It's important to know where you come from, your culture. But it's equally as important to learn about how other people got here and their cultures.
With the official recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day as a national holiday, Slagle said it a big step forward for this community.
"We need to come together to show people that we are here and that we provide as much of an impact to our to our economy to our arts to culture to politics in our area in our area," she said.
It shares the day with the federal holiday, Columbus day, which swirls with controversy each year. The day celebrates Italian-American heritage, but some say it glorifies the exploration that led to genocide of thousands of native people.
"Invisibility's modern form of racism native people across the country here in Spokane often their issues go, indigenous people are often invisible" she said. "Part of the reason why we try to make a big deal out of Indigenous Peoples' Day is to correct and show and show the true history behind Columbus."
Although several states and cities like Spokane and Seattle have chosen to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day over Columbus day in past years, with President Biden's announcement Friday, native people are finally in the national spotlight. And it's time for us to learn from them.
The first "State of the Urban Native Community" address was given at the Spokane City Council meeting, Monday night - a great first step to not only recognize this community but give them a seat at the table.
"We're going to outline the different issues within healthcare education criminal justice social justice that our urban Indians here in Spokane or dealing with," she said.
How can you observe this holiday? Slagle said learning and participating in events like this one is a good step forward. Being aware of the issues indigenous people face can also help support them in the future.