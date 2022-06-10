Spokane community coming together for World Refugee Day on June 18

SPOKANE, Wash. - Every year, World Refugee Day is recognized on June 20.
This year, the Spokane community is coming together in solidarity at Garry Middle School on June 18 for good food, hand-made crafts, customary song and dance, a citizenship ceremony, speakers and activities for kids.
DETAILS:
- When: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Nevada Playfield at Garry Middle School
The event is in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee, Manzanita House, Community Colleges of Spokane, Lutheran Community Services, World Relief Spokane, ASAP Translations, Eastern Washington University and others.
For more information, click here.