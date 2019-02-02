Spokane community gathers for memorial of Andrew Vathis

SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday morning, Spokane remembered a man who's life impacted everyone he met, one way or another. Andrew Vathis was hit and killed last Friday on the South Hill when he was walking home from work.

Andrew's friends, family, coworkers, customers, you name it, filled Ferris High School Saturday morning, celebrating his life. His mother, Erica Vathis, greeted everyone the way she said her son would, with two hugs, one on each side.

Steve Hoiness and Jim Breen played alongside Andrew in Hoopfest for years. They said win or lose, Andrew was just happy to be on the court.

"We won 13th place once, and Andrew walked down Riverside singing 'We are the Champions', because we were king of the losers. Andrew has a special place in our hearts," Hoiness said.

Andrew worked at Albertsons on the South Hill for 24 years. Friends of his that spoke said they still walk into the store, looking around to see if he's working, heartbroken when they remember he's gone.

"You'd walk into the line, and you'd say Andrew, are we going to win Hoopfest this year? His eyes would light up, and he'd say, 'I can't talk about that right now, I'm working,'" Hoiness said.

Chaplain Ed Hoffman said Andrew loved sports, riding his tricyle around the South Hill, but most of all, "Andrew knew and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He shared the love of God with all of you, in a very special way," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Andrew didn't hold grudges, and wouldn't have wanted anyone to be angry about the crash that took his life. He said Andrew would have loved to see all of his favorite people, gathered in one big room.

"I thought the venue was going to be too small. I told Steve when they picked this place, it was going to be too small," Breen said.

The service ended with a voicemail that Andrew left for his mom, telling her how much he loved her.

"Hello mom, I love you. Don't worry about me, have a wonderful day, and don't worry. I'll see you whenever I see you. Okay, I love you, goodbye (kiss)," Andrew said in the recording.