SPOKANE, Wash – Brianna Cline didn't picture her son's second birthday celebration including chemotherapy.
Just a few months ago, Cline's life was changed forever when her youngest son Colter was diagnosed with what doctors call an intermediate form of cancer requiring a minimum six rounds of chemotherapy.
"I don't think he realizes that it's tough. He's so young that he doesn't really know anything different, and he doesn't know what he's missing out on yet," said Cline.
Little Colter was expected for his fourth cycle of chemo on his second birthday, but his mom was determined to make it special, and her expectations were simple, given Colters health restrictions.
"I was just looking for, initially, a shaded patio where we could do something fun after clinic," said Cline.
Cline posted on a Facebook page called Spokane Food Finfer, and the response was overwhelming, "I really was just looking for something fun to do with my kid. I didn't realize how many different places were willing to give their time, products, and energy or even just thoughts and positive vibes."
One of those people who were touched by Cline's request was Gage Lang, owner of Breaüxdoo Bakery. Lang said as a father of a two-year-old himself, he knew he had to be involved and was hoping to help turn something sour into something sweet.
"Food is such a comfort thing, so even for a split second, any kid that's gonna get cupcakes topped with mounds of sugar no matter if it's good for your health or not, it's good for your soul, so that is what we're hoping our desert did for this kid," said Lang.
Lang and other Spokane businesses donated two dozen cupcakes for Colter's birthday celebration. Cline, who has been traveling back and forth from Wallis, Idaho, for her son's treatment and had been missing her hometown, says it was acts of kindness like this from Lang and other businesses that made Spokane feel like home.
"Spokane has been feeling really big to me and the amount of time that we're spending here. It was in that moment I really felt the small town feel again and it made me feel a little more like home," said Cline.
Cline added that they are just one of the many families going through a difficult period, and she is urging the public to donate to the following organizations ACCOIN, The Anna Schindler Foundation, Little Wishes, Angel Flight West.
If you want to support Colter and his journey, you can find more information here.