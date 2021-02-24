SPOKANE, Wash. -- In collaboration with multiple businesses and community partners in Spokane, Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson has announced the 'Spokane Cultural Days' event that hopes to recognize Black History and cultural awareness in the community.
Wilkerson has collaborated with Numerica Credit Union, Downtown Spokane Partnership, Carl Maxey Center, Hispanic Business/Professional Association, and Spokane Department of Parks and Recreation for this project. The event will take place Friday, February 26 through Sunday February 28 with a variety of displays and family events. The event also includes a complimentary Sky-Ride at Riverfront Park, a scavenger hunt in Downtown Spokane, and more.
“Black History is part of American History; therefore, it is important to me that we take a holistic approach to our celebration this year,” said Wilkerson. “My vision is to bring the entire community together in culture and unity to support our downtown businesses and enjoy family fun activities, not only this month but initiate cultural events throughout the year.”
“Numerica is proud to celebrate Black History Month at this weekend’s Spokane Cultural Days celebration,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, senior VP of corporate and community relations for Numerica Credit Union. “As an organization dedicated to enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams, and building communities, we are honored to celebrate diversity in such meaningful, engaging ways. We invite the community to enjoy all of the activities and cultural experiences and to enjoy free admission to the Numerica Sky Ride on Saturday.”
“Downtown is excited to play host to the kick-off activities for what we hope will be year-round engagement with the many different cultures, histories, people, and experiences that weave into our community’s fabric,” said Downtown Spokane Partnership President & CEO Mark Richard. “By celebrating, amplifying, and supporting our existing cultural economy, we can move closer to the goal of achieving a downtown that is rich in diverse events and business ownership.”
Downtown Spokane Partnership will sponsor the “Downtown Spokane Scavenger Hunt”, providing an opportunity for participants to learn about Spokane’s Cultural Economy and a chance to win up to $100. Activity rules and bingo sheets can be found by visiting downtownspokane.org
