Communities across Spokane and the nation as a whole are preparing to join together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of unity.
City leaders, community leaders and Spokane residents will gather in downtown Spokane on Monday morning for the MLK Day Unity Rally and March. The MLK Jr. Community Center said the rally will begin at the Spokane Convention Center. The crowd will then weave its way through downtown to honor Dr. King's mission, service and fight for equality.
Holy Temple Church of God in Christ pastor Ezra Kinlow said time may be passing, but it's important to keep his dream from ever fading.
"I think the celebration keeps us in mind of what did happen, and also sends a message to the general public," Kinlow said. "If they are curious and they want to understand what really happened, they can look into it. I think it's very important that these celebrations keep going.
Organizers said Spokane residents interested in marching should arrive at the Spokane Convention Center at 10 a.m. Monday morning. The rally will happen first and the march will follow. The march will conclude with a resource fair at the Convention Center.
Organizers say service is a crucial part of MLK day, and encourage marchers to find a way to help the community as part of the celebrations.
