LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Payton Begovich was looking forward to starting her sophomore year of high school when she received a devastating diagnosis: She has an aggressive and inoperable brain tumor.
In 2021, the then 15-year-old Liberty Lake girl and her family learned she has glioblastoma multiforme, a rare and deadly form of cancer that affects the central nervous system, her family shared on a GoFundMe.
Now 17, Payton is facing another bout with symptoms due to the cancer, and the Spokane community is stepping up to support her family.
Joe's House in Millwood will host a barbecue, raffle and auction to raise money for the Begovich family the weekend of June 3. On Saturday, you can head down to Joe's from 3 p.m. to close. On Sunday, winners of the auction will be announced on Joe's House's Facebook page.
Payton, a 4.0 student and athlete who loves sports, had to put her dreams of attending school in person and playing sports on hold as she began a grueling treatment regimen.
She enrolled in a clinical trial at Seattle Children's Hospital, where she received an experimental drug that targets the tumor's genetic mutations. She also underwent radiation therapy at the University of Washington five days a week.
The family is facing not only emotional and physical challenges, but also financial ones.
To help ease the burden, a group of Payton's relatives started a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com, a crowdfunding platform that allows people to donate money for various causes. The fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 so far from over 1,300 donors.
Payton's supporters have also shown their love with the hashtag #Paytonpower, which has become a rallying cry for her courage and hope.
Despite seeing some success in her initial treatment, Payton's condition worsened in May. She said she felt sick, with vomiting, dizziness, headaches and loss of balance. Her oncologist had her admitted on for testing and MRI, which showed the tumor was causing her symptoms.
Her oncologist said there is another trial drug in the pipeline, but it will take some time to get approved. Meanwhile, Payton had to take chemotherapy pills to slow down the tumor growth. She had to take 24 pills in one sitting for the correct dose. Her family said this round of treatment should last for six weeks.
Jennifer said they are asking for prayers that they find a treatment that works soon. She said Payton is a unicorn and they just need enough time to find the right treatment that will kill the tumor.
Despite the renewed challenge, she said Payton had a fun time in May meeting another teenager who is also fighting cancer. She said Payton enjoyed talking to someone who understands what she is going through.
Payton and her family share updates on their journey in the Paytonpower Facebook group. Just go to this link and request to join the group to follow along: Paytonpower | Facebook