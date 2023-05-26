SPOKANE, Wash. — Visit Spokane will host the Christian and Missionary Alliance Council on May 29 to June 2, promising millions in economic impact for Spokane.
The event is one of ten citywide conventions this year. These citywide events are different from regular meetings, because it brings many people to the city. That means more people using hotels, restaurants and other venues across Spokane.
Attendees will stay at various hotels around the city including The Davenport Grand Hotel, The Centennial, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Oxford Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn Express, Best Western City Center and Ruby River Hotel.
About 3,000 people are expected to attend the event. The city can expect an estimated $3,948,575 of economic impact from this event, according to Visit Spokane.
During the event, The Alliance wants to give back to the city. It has asked its attendees to contribute items to help welcome 300 refugee families expected to arrive in the greater Spokane area this summer.