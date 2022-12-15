SPOKANE, Wash. - The much-awaited Spokane Cookbook will launch Friday, following months of planning, interviewing, photographing and writing about the chefs, farmers and food entrepreneurs of the Lilac City.
The book is a passion project of local photographer, Ari Nordhagen, and contains 72 recipes, photographed and presented alongside stories of people who are part of Spokane’s diverse culinary scene. The cookbook contains an ode to Spokane’s past, a look at its cultural growth and a nod to institutions which have made their mark in the city.
The cookbook was a Spokane Arts Grant Award winner in December 2021. A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to Big Table Spokane, a local organization that supports those in need in the industry.
The Spokane Cookbook is already available for purchase at Auntie’s Bookstore, Atticus, Wishing Tree Books and Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things. It will remain on store shelves through the holiday shopping season. You can also buy it online here.
The official book launch will happen Dec. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Wonder Building with books available for pick-up or for sale. There will be an opportunity to get autographs and to speak with the author along with a few of the chefs who are featured in the book.
There will be custom-designed T-shirts and “Spokane Cookbook” sugar cookies for sale. At 3 p.m., Nordhagen will present the first benefit check to Big Table from the cookbook’s initial sales.
Two more pick-up and book-signing events will take place on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during the Winter Wonderland Market at the Wonder Building, and on Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at Chaps Restaurant.